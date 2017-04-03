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Toa Heftiba
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clear glass jars close-up photography
Squeeze me juice
A map marker
L'ETO, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
restaurant
kitchen
interior
fruits
coffee shop
bakery
breakfast
chef
restaurant kitchen
local business
granola
soho
indoors
cooks
food
london
human
plant
fruit
High resolution images
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