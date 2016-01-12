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Christal Yuen
dearskye
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clear glass filled with yellow liquid on window
Glass cup on a window
A map marker
Berlin, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
river
window
boat
ship
beer
drink
alcohol
circle
beverage
pint
porthole
happy hours
glass
germany
berlin
beer glass
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