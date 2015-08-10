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Thomas Martinsen
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clear glass coffee filter
Drip brewing
A map marker
København, Denmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
restaurant
cafe
grey
table
coffee shop
glass
breakfast
drink
coffe
cup
coffee bean
liquid
beverage
coffee machine
filter
break time
beaker
french press
chemex
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