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Rafał Naczyński
naczynsky
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Photos
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Architecture
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Business & Work
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clear glass case inside room
Glass skywalk
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
space
building
blue
architecture
sun
wall
grey
interior
window
buildings
glass
bridge
concrete
sunlight
looking up
detail
crossing
modernism
atrium
Public domain images
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