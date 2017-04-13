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Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
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clear glass ball on brown rock
The earth is home
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Oregon, United States
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Published on
April 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G935V
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
waterfall
photography
beauty
river
grey
glass
adventure
rocks
wild
views
insane
united states
oregon
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