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Jennifer Burk
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clear drinking glass with brown liquid
Cortado
A map marker
Abraço, New York, United States
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Published on
May 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
new york
cafe
bakery
drink
espresso
cold
beverage
local
caffeine
cortado
coffee cup
dessert
beer
milk
alcohol
juice
pottery
cup
Non-copyrighted images
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