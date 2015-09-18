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Dominik Lange
the_real_napster
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clear body of water
Foggy Seasides of Santa Cruz
A map marker
Santa Cruz, United States
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Published on
September 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
clouds
cloud
river
grey
morning
fishing
fog
california
pear
cloudy
mysterious
ocean view
pier
waterfront
haze
santa cruz
united states
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