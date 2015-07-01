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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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clear blue beside mountain covered with snow
Arctic plains
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
bird
mountains
snow
iceland
birds
ice
cold
glacier
sunny
arctic
frozen
flock
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