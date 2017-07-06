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Robert Penaloza
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classic red coupe parked beside barber store facade
Red Chevrolet barbershop
A map marker
Montebello, United States
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Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
architecture
vintage
red
street
grey
los angeles
truck
urban
california
barber
gangster
town
barbershop
streets
chevrolet
pickup
pick up
Public domain images
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