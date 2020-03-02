Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
sprout
bud
geranium
Backgrounds
Related collections
Free close up, macro pictures
1,946 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Flowers and Fruit
458 photos
· Curated by Audrey Briggs
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,274 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
Flower Images