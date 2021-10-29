Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rick Rothenberg
@rick_rothenberg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
glass
torus knot
swirl
Metal Backgrounds
accessories
accessory
jewelry
bangles
seafood
lobster
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
Food Images & Pictures
ornament
gemstone
Birthday Cake Images
dessert
Cake Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Science
137 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Top Down
75 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
Spring Tones 🌸
124 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom