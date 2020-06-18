Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victor Grabarczyk
@victor_vector
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 18, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
veins
Nature Images
outdoors
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Naturally
66 photos
· Curated by Allee Fleming
naturally
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Koehler
holding
plant
macro
Plants, Flowers
238 photos
· Curated by Samantha Lindsley
Flower Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers