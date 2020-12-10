Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vadym
@devule
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lviv, Львовская область, Украина
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lviv
львовская область
украина
architecture
church
old building
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
dome
building
human
People Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
observatory
spire
tower
steeple
Free images
Related collections
Creatures
708 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Beauty of Photography
129 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures