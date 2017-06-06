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Jose Fontano
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city skyline under white sky during daytime
nyc from nj
A map marker
West New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
blue
clouds
new york
river
cityscape
nyc
cloudy
new jersey
jersey
35mm
overcast
building
architecture
urban
office building
skyscraper
town
outdoors
apartment building
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