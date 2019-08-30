Go to 小谢's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in red and gold floral Chinese dress sitting on red floral sofa chair inside blue room
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Arts & Culture
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

wedding

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Blue Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
fashion
evening dress
robe
gown
ball
female
Balloon Images
Women Images & Pictures
dress
costume
People Images & Pictures
face
portrait
photography
photo
Free images

Related collections

Traditional Style Stories
322 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
apparel
Personnes
18 photos · Curated by Morgane Oval
personne
human
clothing
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking