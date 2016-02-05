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chocolates pastry display
Trays of Baked Goods
A map marker
Brooklyn, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cake
bakery
dessert
cookies
baking
pastry
sweets
sweet
display
pastries
biscuits
brownies
baked goods
biscuit
shelves
cake shop
temptation
tray
treats
4K images
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