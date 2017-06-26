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Nathalie Jolie
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Featured in
Food & Drink
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chocolate cupcake with white icing and grated chocolate
Dessert
A map marker
Brussels, Belgium
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Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
focus
happy birthday
food and drink
food
cake
ice cream
dessert
cream
cupcake
sweets
belgium
brussels
confectionery
creme
icing
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