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Alex Padurariu
alexpadurariu
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chocolate chip cookies and eyeglasses
Cookies, coffee and glasses
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
food
cafe
tea
dessert
breakfast
drink
brown
cup
dawn
modern
sugar
cakes
dining
beverage
eat
moments
specs
treat
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