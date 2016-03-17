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Olenka Kotyk
olenka_kotyk
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Food & Drink
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chocolate cake on top black surface
Tall dessert
A map marker
Kyiv city, Ukraine
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Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
food
art
dark
rose
cake
still life
glass
dessert
food photography
cream
wine bottle
berries
darkness
blackberry
food presentation
berry
food styling
frosting
ukraine
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