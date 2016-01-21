Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Scott Webb
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
child playing with dried leaves
Leaves in the air
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
fall
trees
grass
boy
park
leaf
children
child
kid
fun
blur
bokeh
september
play
playful
people
family
baby
website
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20