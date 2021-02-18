Go to Marian Kroell's profile
@mkunsplash84
Download free
blue and white concrete wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Textures & Patterns
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Industrial Building

Related collections

azulejos
16 photos · Curated by Paula de la Fuente
azulejo
tile
HD Pattern Wallpapers
aerial view
27 photos · Curated by Yunyoung Um
aerial view
HD Pattern Wallpapers
aerial
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking