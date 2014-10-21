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Lou Levit
loulevit
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chess pieces on wooden chess board
Vintage chess pieces
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
grey
thinking
chess
game
brown
history
metal
beige
soldier
silver
medieval
ancient
classic
move
leisure
attack
critical
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