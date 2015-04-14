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Caleb Wright
cswright
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cherry blossom trees
White trees by the obelisk
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
city
building
green
architecture
grey
usa
park
cherry blossom
blossom
tower
washington
bloom
monument
spring flower
blooming
spring time
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