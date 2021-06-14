Go to Nadine Marfurt's profile
@nadine3
Download free
green trees on green grass field under white clouds and blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rigi, Arth, Switzerland
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Stunning view from the Rigi in Switzerland!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

rigi
switzerland
arth
Mountain Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
alps
HD Water Wallpapers
Travel Images
travelling
lake lucerne
Beautiful Pictures & Images
stunning
lake zug
tourist
Tourism Pictures
fascinating
swiss alps
lake
lake lauerz
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
Bridges
22 photos · Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
Auld
68 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking