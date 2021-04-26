Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lee Chinyama
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Des Moines, IA, USA
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Abstract Landscape/Nature
109 photos
· Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
outdoor
building
plant
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Related tags
tire
wheel
machine
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
transportation
automobile
car wheel
spoke
alloy wheel
des moines
ia
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images