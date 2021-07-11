Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elizabeth
@ornatedhawk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
calf
bull
angus
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
shadyside
70 photos
· Curated by Brittany Goble
shadyside
horror
human
Signs and Type
44 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
Seasons.
175 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
leafe