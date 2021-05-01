Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ariel Leek
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Carolina, USA
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snow covered camellias
Related tags
south carolina
usa
HD Floral Wallpapers
camellia
winter flowers
Desktop Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Rose Images
human
People Images & Pictures
petal
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
carnation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
flowers
65 photos
· Curated by lucy Brandon
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Pink Flowers
101 photos
· Curated by Firanka Mipinska
pink flower
Flower Images
plant
Photo puzzles : Winter
165 photos
· Curated by Avix Games
photo
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor