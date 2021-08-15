Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amjith S
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Palakkad
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kerela
palakkad
kerala nature
kerala tourism
malayalam
countryside
paddy field
grassland
field
Nature Images
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Energy | Emotion | Experience
109 photos · Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos · Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #164: Brevitē
7 photos · Curated by Brevitē
Travel Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers