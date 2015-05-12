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Hogarth de la Plante
hogarthd
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cement highway leading to mountain ranges
Highway views
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
road
street
lake
highway
cliff
asphalt
trip
drive
mesa
guardrails
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