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Mika Ruusunen
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ceiling of the structure
British Museum ceiling
A map marker
British Museum, London, England
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
abstract
building
architecture
construction
pattern
white
grey
glass
roof
spiral
courthouse
british museum
atrium
travel backgrounds
travel wallpapers
london
england
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