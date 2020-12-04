Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hà Nguyễn
@lavinhha
Download free
Share
Info
Da Lat, Da Lat, Vietnam
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
by the lake
Related collections
Sport
48 photos
· Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
Related tags
human
apparel
clothing
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
vietnam
female
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
Women Images & Pictures
da lat
Grass Backgrounds
fog
vegetation
weather
sleeve
Beautiful Pictures & Images
lake
Girls Photos & Images
PNG images