Taken in the fall of 2017. Whilst underway to a customer she gave me exactly 15 seconds of her time to take 2 photos, hence the not so perfect framing (sorry). Yet, I feel privileged. This maiko is, in my opinion, as close as one can get to perfection. Nothing about her appearance was out of tune. And she is a natural beauty too. Pure top class. She's a real maiko, not a dressed-up tourist.