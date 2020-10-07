Spot the camouflage shirt. I have a heart for conservation and my primary aim is to provide better camouflage designs for anti-poaching rangers to help them to be safer and more effective in their job. Also perhaps wildlife photographers, the military and so on. My BondCam MTD M3 Improved camouflage design covering a rock at the bottom of the photo, only two metres from the camera! Camouflage design test for rocky terrains. For more, see my web site CamouflagePatterns.WordPress.com.