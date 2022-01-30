Go to Documerica's profile
Lake Michigan Beach, MI, USA
Aug. 1973: Woman in a swimsuit, Lake Michigan

Aug. 1973: Woman in a swimsuit, Lake Michigan

Related tags

usa
lake michigan beach
mi
bikini
1970s
1973
seventies
America Images & Photos
north america
swimsuit
HD Black Wallpapers
african american
documerica
united states
Beach Images & Pictures
lake michigan
Summer Images & Pictures
fun
smile
clothing
HD Wallpapers

