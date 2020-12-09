Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ujjwal Jajoo
@uj1109
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Durga puja time.
Related tags
india
durga puja
festival
kolkata
pandal
street
street photography
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
head
back
mannequin
HD Snow Wallpapers
snowman
Nature Images
outdoors
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
handrail
Backgrounds
Related collections
Texture
266 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Food Flatlays - Light + Bright
84 photos
· Curated by Morgan
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife