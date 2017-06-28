Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jakub Kapusnak
foodiesfeed
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
caught fishes on white crate
Small Brown Fish Macro Shot
A map marker
Pike Place Market, Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fish
eyes
market
macro
close up
fish market
tail
crate
animal
seattle
united states
sea life
sardine
herring
pike place market
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20