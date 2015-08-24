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Alex wong
killerfvith
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cars on concrete bridge during daytime
Traffic crossing bridge.
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
architecture
road
pink
street
bridge
motorcycle
vehicle
highway
traffic
line
cloudy
center
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