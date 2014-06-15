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Kim Daniel
kimdanielarthur
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cars and bus stop in front of traffic lights
Busy traffic downtown.
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
people
cars
road
street
urban
bus
transportation
sunlight
traffic
city street
town
busy
roadway
lane
avenue
building
hospital
vehicle
4K images
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