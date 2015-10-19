Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jonathan Pielmayer
jonathanpielmayer
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
carrots on table
Fresh Carrots
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
black
green
kitchen
health
orange
cooking
rabbit
focus
healthy
vegetable
simple
carrot
close up
fresh
objects
carrots
ingredients
ingredient
fruit
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20