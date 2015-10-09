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capuchino on white ceramic mug
Lancaster latte art
A map marker
Lancaster, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cafe
wood
table
creative
milk
brown
espresso
coffee bean
starbucks
mug
cappuccino
artistic
flatlay
java
mocha
hippie
cappucino
hipster
expresso
brew
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