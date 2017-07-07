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Alyssa Moore
alyssam624
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canoes on rack near body of water
Kayaks By the Lake
A map marker
Lakeside Marblehead, United States
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Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
summer
lake
boat
coast
coastal
kayak
canoe
shoreline
coastline
shore
ocean view
boating
rack
watersports
stacked
people
human
vehicle
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