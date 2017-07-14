Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Olga Shtykova
shtol
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
candid photography of woman beside man throwing paper planes
Throwing paper planes
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
couple
garden
grass
orange
plane
braces
paper plane
paper planes
bowtie
people
human
plant
pottery
outdoors
vase
potted plant
jar
flora
yard
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20