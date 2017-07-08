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Sash Nortier
cptspark
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Camping signage surrounded by trees
Camping
A map marker
Chamonix, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 650D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
camping
sign
wild
entrance
plant
france
pine
flora
chamonix
fir
conifer
larch
abies
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