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Roxanne Desgagnés
roxannedesgagnes
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camel along large brown rock
Camel in Egypt
A map marker
The Great Pyramid at Giza, Egypt
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
animal
summer
egypt
camel
pyramid
travelling
trip
saddle
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