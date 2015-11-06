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Vlad Ciule
vladci
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calm water beside mountains at daytime
Fog On The Island
A map marker
Volos, Grecia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
mountains
fog
island
hills
horizon
mountain range
cloudy
misty
hazy
volos
grecia
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