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calm body of water under blue sky during daytime
Sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
ocean wallpaper
grey
waves
wave
horizon
danger
ocean background
pantai
deep water
sea shore
laut
horizon line
open water
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