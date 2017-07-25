Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
calm body of water during daytime
Wonderful winter
A map marker
Samstagern, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
road
snow
switzerland
grey
farm
lake
reflection
hill
curve
human
plant
scenery
ice
mountain range
outdoors
glacier
plateau
fir
abies
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20