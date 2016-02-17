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Stephanie McCabe
stephaniemccabe
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cake on plate and coffee beverage in cup
Coffee and coffee cake
A map marker
Redding, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
restaurant
cake
breakfast
bread
san francisco
brown
latte
sweets
cappuccino
toast
cinnamon
spoon
paper bag
saucer
teaspoon
united states
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