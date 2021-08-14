Go to Cosmin Constantin's profile
Available for hire
Download free
pink lotus flower in bloom
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
lily
Water Lily Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
photo
Leaf Backgrounds
bokeh
cinematic
photography
lake
photo shoot
photo of the day
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Free stock photos

Related collections

EYE SEE YOU
1,253 photos · Curated by Susan H.
see
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking