Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cosmin Constantin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
lily
Water Lily Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
photo
Leaf Backgrounds
bokeh
cinematic
photography
lake
photo shoot
photo of the day
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Free stock photos
Related collections
EYE SEE YOU
1,253 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
see
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Collection #55: Ali Inay
7 photos
· Curated by Ali Inay
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Apple
157 photos
· Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers