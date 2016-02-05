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cable cart on mountain
A snowy mountain ski resort
A map marker
Méribel, Les Allues, France
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Published on
February 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
snow
blue sky
france
ski
skiing
snowboarding
snowboard
outside
ski resort
ski lift
contrail
meribel
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